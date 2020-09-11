Drugs case: Police custody of Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjana Galrani extended till Sep 14

Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi & Sanjjana Galrani. (File Photo)

The police custody of Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and other accused Ravishankar, Rahul, Niyaz and Loum Pepper Samba have been extended till September 14, Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of Police (Crime) said on Friday.

All five were arrested by Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in connection with a drug peddling case involving Kannada film actors.

The CCB police also arrested two more people –– Prateek Shetty and Aditya Agarwal, taking the total number of arrests in the Sandalwood drug case to nine.

According to CCB sources, Prateek is a techie from Bengaluru and was nabbed based on the confession from Ragini Dwivedi’s friend Ravi Shankar, who has also been also arrested in the case.

Aditya, who was arrested from Haryana, is an associate of Viren Khanna and has regular contact with drug peddlers, the police said. “Aditya Agarwal from Haryana was working in Bengaluru. Yesterday we took search warrant and searched his house,” Joint Commissioner Patil said.

Khanna used to organise parties where drugs were consumed. He was arrested by CCB police on September 4 from Delhi.

The CCB police also asked Bengaluru based businessman Prashanth Sambargi to appear before it and share the information on the drug nexus in the Kannada film industry. “Notice has been issued to Sambargi to appear before CCB on Saturday to state whatever he knows about the case,” Patil said.

In recent TV interviews, Sambargi has alleged that actor Sanjjanaa Galrani and Chamarajpet Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan travelled to an event at a casino in Sri Lanka on June 8, 2019. Khan, however, has dismissed the allegation of Sambargi and said that he never met Galrani. Terming the allegation derogatory and defamatory, Khan on Wednesday filed a police complaint against Sambargi for linking him to the case. Following the complaint, Chamarajpet Police registered a non-cognisable report (NCR), Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said.

Filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh, while giving his statement to the CCB on the Kannada film industry drug scandal, also claimed that at least 15 people in the industry were involved in the drugs trade.

The CCB intensified its investigation into a drug haul in Bengaluru after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons from the city, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry, also known as “Sandalwood”.

