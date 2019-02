A woman from Kanjarbhat community has sought protection from police to solemnise her marriage on Thursday.

The woman’s mother, who submitted an application to police, said they feared a backlash from some community members as the woman had refused to undergo a virginity test.

Inspector Kalyan Pawar said they had provided police protection at the girl’s residence. “I have also spoken to Wakad police who will provide protection at the marriage hall,” he said.