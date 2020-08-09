CISF officer questioned my nationality when asked to speak in Tamil or English: Kanimozhi

A CISF officer at an airport allegedly expressed doubts over Kanimozhi’s nationality. A CISF officer at an airport allegedly expressed doubts over Kanimozhi’s nationality.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Sunday said a Central Industrial Security Force officer asked if she was an Indian when she requested the woman official to speak in Tamil or English.

Narrating the incident on Twitter, Kanimozhi said, “Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if ‘I am an Indian’ when I asked her to speak to me in Tamil or English as I did not know Hindi.”

“I would like to know from when being Indian is equal to knowing Hindi. #hindiimposition,” Kanimozhi, who is also the DMK’s women’s wing secretary, said on her twitter handle.

A number of social media users replied supporting her, including Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram. “Outright ridiculous. Highly condemnable. A linguistic test , what next? @CISFHQrs should respond!” he tweeted.

Recently, DMK President M K Stalin said the Centre’s new National Education Policy (NEP) was an attempt at “imposition” of Hindi and Sanskrit. “With education placed in the State List, the Centre will assume the remaining rights of the states and take in its control (aspects ranging) from syllabus to university,” Stalin had said. “This is an attack on the federal structure being underscored by the Constitution of India,” he said.

The debate over “imposition of Hindi” was triggered after a committee under then Human Resource and Development Ministry, in a draft report on the New Education Policy in January last year, recommended Hindi as a compulsory language to be taught in schools across the country till Class 10. Facing flak from various quarters, especially the southern states, the Centre dropped the contentious clause of mandatory Hindi teaching in a revised draft in June.

