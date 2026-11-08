A tailor was killed over social media post in 2022. Now, High Court gives hope to Udaipur family

With the Rajasthan High Court upholding the framing of charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against eight accused in the 2022 murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, his son has welcomed the move while raising questions over the “delay” in justice and demanding capital punishment for the accused.

On November 5, a bench of Rajasthan Chief Justice Sanjay K Agrawal and Justice Sameer Jain had dismissed two petitions by eight accused who had challenged the application of UAPA against them by the trial court.

Taking to social media, Kanhaiya Lal’s son Yash Teli said, “Due to the HC’s action, our family is somewhere still hopeful of getting justice as soon as possible. It has been four years… we have been hoping for justice.”