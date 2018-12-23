It’s not the Hindu who’s in danger in this country, it’s the Constitution: Kanhaiya Kumar

Terming the current strife in the country as Modi versus “We, the people of India”, youth leader Kanhaiyya Kumar stated on Sunday that the Constitution of the country is in danger not the Hindu religion.

Kumar was speaking at the ‘Samvidhan Jagar’ (Constitution awareness) rally organised by a front called Bahujan Vichar Manch, a social organisation comprising followers of various Opposition political parties. Attended by leaders from Congress, NCP and CPI, the rally attracted sizeable crowd at the Mankapur indoor stadium.

Former Congress Minister and chairman of the Scheduled Caste front of the party Nitin Raut and Jitendra Awhad of the NCP also attended the rally.

“Despite having majority in Parliament and having BJP governments all over the country, Prime Minister Modi says that the Opposition isn’t allowing his government and Parliament to function. Actually, he himself doesn’t want it to function since he had faltered on all the promises that he had made before 2014 elections. If Parliament can get short-changed (bik raha hai) like this, can Constitution not get sold out,” Kumar asked speaking before a rapturous crowd that kept cheering and clapping throughout his speech.

Calling Modi a “universal liar”, Kumar said, “Modi had claimed in his Red Fort speech that Rs 3 lakh crore black money had been recovered after demonetisation. He also claimed that gas from a nullah can be harnested to prepare tea. Even the SPG security guy standing next to him must be wondering how much lie this man speaks. This man can see the gas from the nullah but can’t see the gas that kills manual scavengers working on the sewage line.”

He further said, “Modi was voted to power for development, achche din, Rs 15 lakh in everybody’s account, farmers’ welfare, jobs to youths and for reducing price rise. Has anything from this happened?”

“Yeh log dangai hai (these people are mercenaries). When Modi was asked after 2002 Gujarat riots why he doesn’t visit the relief camps, he had said what’s the point in going to children-producing mine,” Kumar said.

He attacked the Jan Dhan scheme saying, “Rs 500 each was collected from people. If 50 crore such accounts were opened just calculate the money collected. And who benefited from it? Neerav Modi, who ran away with thousands of crore of public money. There are no jobs for youths. This government had only two schemes, for youths Pakora banao and for capitalists Bhagora banao.”

Awhad and Raut also spoke on the occasion calling to fight to save the Constitution. Awhad called for initiating contempt of court proceedings against Modi government for telling the Supreme Court a lie in Rafale petition.