Kanhaiya Kumar moves Delhi High Court against fine imposed by JNU

Former JNU students union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar has moved the Delhi High Court against the fine imposed on him by a high-level panel of the university in connection with a 2016 incident of alleged anti-India slogans being raised at an event relating to Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru’s hanging.

On February 9, 2016, a poetry event was held at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in connection with the third anniversary of Guru’s hanging for his role in the attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001. Kumar’s plea, filed through advocate Tarannum Cheema, is listed for hearing tomorrow before Justice Siddharth Mridul.

The high-level panel of JNU had in 2016 recommended fine of Rs 10,000 on Kumar in connection with the February 9 event during which anti-national slogans were allegedly raised. It had also recommended rustication of Umar Khalid in connection with the incident, apart from imposing financial penalty on 13 other students for violation of disciplinary norms.

The students had then moved the Delhi High Court, which had directed the university to place the matter before an appellate authority to review the panel’s decision. On July 5, the university had revealed that the panel upheld its decision against Khalid and Kumar and in some cases the penalty has been reduced.

Kumar, Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, arrested in February 2016 on charges of sedition in connection with the controversial event, are out on bail.

