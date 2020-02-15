Kanhaiya’s convoy attacked in Ara, two injured, three booked

Kanhaiya Kumar Kanhaiya Kumar

Two people were injured in an incident during stone-pelting on the convoy of CPI leader and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar in Bibiganj village of Ara on Friday.

Kanhaiya and his supporters were on their way from Buxar to Ara town to hold a public meeting, as part of his ongoing ‘Jan-Gan-Man’ yatra, which started on January 30 and is scheduled to culminate in a rally in Patna on February 27. The yatra is in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

The stone-pelting took place around 3.30 pm. When Kanhaiya’s car applied the brakes suddenly, a motorcycle behind it rammed into the car, injuring the rider. The biker, who has since been identified, is under suspicion. One of Kanhaiya’s supporters, who was travelling with him in the car, was also injured when the vehicle suddenly came to a halt.

In all, three people have been booked in connection with the case. Kanhaiya, who did not suffer any injuries in the accident or in the stone-pelting, addressed the well-attended public meeting in Ara as per schedule.

Earlier, Kanhaiya had tweeted saying that the platform he was going to use to address the Ara rally had been ‘torched’ on Thursday.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar told The Indian Express: “We have booked three persons. One Kanhaiya supporter and a biker, the suspected attacker, are injured. We have gone over our video footage to identify the miscreants.” The SP, however, denied any incident of torching of the platform on Thursday. “Only some posters were burnt. His rally passed off peacefully,” he said.

