Stones pelted at Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy in Bihar

Former JNU Students Union president and CPI(M) leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy was attacked on Wednesday while he was on his way back after addressing a public meeting in Bihar.

Stones were pelted at Kumar’s convoy after the CPI(M) leader, who contested unsuccessfully from Bihar’s Begusarai, was headed towards Saharsa after attending a rally in Supaul.

This is the second time in four days that Kumar’s convoy has been attacked. Stones were pelted at his vehicle on Saturday in Saran district.

Kumar has been quite vocal about his opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

