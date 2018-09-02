Follow Us:
Sunday, September 02, 2018
Kanhaiya Kumar: Open to contesting 2019 Lok Sabha polls but my party and alliance would take a call

By: Express News Service | Patna | Updated: September 2, 2018 7:31:30 pm
Kanhaiya Kumar, Kanhaiya Kumar to contest elections, CPI, Lok Sabha polls 2019, kanhaiya kumar begusarai, Kanhaiya poll ticket, India news, Indian Express There were reports that Kanhaiya Kumar will be contesting the 2019 elections from the Begusarai seat in Bihar on a Communist Party of India ticket. (File Photo)
Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar said on Sunday that though he was open to contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it was his party, CPI and the alliance that would take a call on it. He said his party had not started the process of sending recommendations of probable candidates yet.

Kanhaiya Kumar told The Indian Express: “I have always said that I am keen to join the parliamentary process. But it is my party that has to take a call on it by starting the due process. Whether I contest or not is not important. What is important is the need to stitch together a united front. I have been meeting young leaders across the country under my programme ‘Save Constitution, Save India’.”

Earlier, there were reports that Kanhaiya will be contesting the 2019 elections from the Begusarai seat in Bihar on a Communist Party of India ticket. However, he did not elaborate on his interest in contesting from Begusarai district, from where he belongs. “It is up to my party to go about it,” he said.

“I will be visiting Karnataka to attend first death anniversary commemoration of Gauri Lankesh. I had been in Maharashtra. The whole idea is to keep moving and galvanising young leaders,” said Kanhaiya.

