Himachal Pradesh: 33 injured after bus falls into gorge in Kangra

Over thirty people were injured as a bus fell into a gorge in Gopalpur, Himachal Pradesh. Ten of them are in critical condition and have been referred to the Tanda Medical College and one to a hospital as of now.

Thirty-three people were injured after a private bus fell into a gorge at Gopalpur in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Monday, a district official said.

The condition of eleven of them is critical. Ten of them have been referred to the Tanda Medical College and one to a hospital in the district’s Palampur sub-division, he added.

The others injured are being treated at a hospital in Gopalpur, he added.

The accident took place after the bus — registration number HP28B1989 — of the Jawahar Bus Service fell into the gorge near Gopalpur Monday morning, he added.

More details are awaited

