Kangana to meet Governor today

Actor Kangana Ranaut. (File)

Actor Kangana Ranaut will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday.

The actor drew the ire of the Shiv Sena after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. The issue culminated in her being given Y category security by the Centre, a breach of privilege motion being brought against her in the Assembly and the Sena-controlled BMC demolishing a part of her recently renovated office premises in Bandra.

While Raj Bhavan did not specify the agenda of the meeting which will be held at 4:30 pm, it is expected that the actor will apprise the Governor of the issues that she has faced with the Sena. On recent reports of him being upset with the government’s handling of the Kangana Ranaut episode, the Governor had recently said he was not upset with the government. “Who said I’m upset? I do not interfere in these things.” Koshyari had said during an interaction with the media on Friday.

