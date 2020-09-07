Kangana Ranaut given Y-plus category security by Centre

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security by central security agencies, officials said on Monday.

The decision has been taken in view of a renewed threat to the actor after she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The home ministry has decided to accord Ranaut Y-plus category security through one of the paramilitary personnel, a home ministry official said.

The Y-plus category central cover entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee, the official said.

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide security to the actor in the state and is also considering extending it during her upcoming visit to Mumbai, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Sunday.

This is our duty to provide her security as she is a daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity, he added.

Responding to reporters’ queries, Thakur said that both Kangana Ranaut’s sister and her father have approached the government seeking security for the actor.

“Her sister telephoned me yesterday and talked to me. Her father too had written to the state police seeking security. So I have asked DGP to give her security in the state,” said Thakur.

The actor has also a programme to visit Mumbai on September 9 for which the government is considering to provide her security during the visit also, he added.

The chief minister, however, refused to say anything on Kangana Ranaut’s recent remarks on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, stating that the matter is being investigated.

He also avoided answering questions on the alleged threats given by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to the actor.

