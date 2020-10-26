‘Worse product of nepotism’: Kangana Ranaut hits out at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Actor Kangana Ranaut (Left) and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

A day after Uddhav Thackeray launched a veiled attack on Kangana Ranaut during Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra rally, the actor Monday retaliated calling the Chief Minister “worse product of nepotism”.

“Raut called me Haramkhor now Uddhav called me namak haram, he is claiming I won’t get food in my state if Mumbai does not give me shelter, shame on you I am your son’s age this is how you speak to a self-made single woman, Chief Minister you are the worse product of nepotism,” Ranaut in a tweet said.

Raut called me Haramkhor now Uddhav called me namak haram, he is claiming I won’t get food in my state if Mumbai does not give me shelter, shame on you I am your son’s age this is how you speak to a self made single woman, Chief Minister you are the worse product of nepotism. https://t.co/uV5RCf3R0W — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

“Chief Minister I am not drunk on my father’s power and wealth like you, if I wanted to be a nepotism product I could have stayed back in Himachal, I hail from a renowned family, I didn’t want to live off on their wealth and favours, some people have self-respect and self-worth,” she added.

In a veiled attack on Ranaut for likening Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Thackeray on Sunday had said, “Those who come to Mumbai for bread and butter are abusing Mumbai by comparing it with PoK”, and described such people as “namakharam (ungrateful)”.

To compare Mumbai with PoK was an insult of Modi who has been PM for six years, and had promised to bringing back PoK, Thackeray said. “You are not able to put your foot in PoK. But if a PoK is being created in a country that is ruled by Modi, then it is the failure of the PM and not of the state,” he said.

Message for Maharashtra government… pic.twitter.com/WfxI9EII38 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

In another tweet, Ranaut also responded to the CM’s “Ganja fields” in Himachal jibe. “You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill-informed views about a state which has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent a large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh,” she said in a tweet.

Thackeray and other Shiv Sena leader have been at the receiving end of criticism by Kangana over the death of Sushant Singh in June this year. Subsequently, Ranaut has accused Thackeray of “misusing power”, and declared that her voice wouldn’t be suppressed.

She had also said the Maharashtra government was trying to put her in jail after a complaint against her was filed at a Mumbai court for “spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country” through her provocative statements”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.