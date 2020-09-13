Amid spat with Sena, Kangana meets Maharashtra Guv, talks about ‘injustice’ done to her

Kangana Ranaut and her sister met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday. (Twitter/Kangana Ranaut)

Amid the ongoing spat between the Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut, the 33-year-old Bollywood actress met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday and told him about the “injustice” meted out to her.

Following the meeting that took place at the Raj Bhavan, Kangana told reporters, “I met the governor. He heard me as a daughter. I came to meet him as a citizen. I have nothing to do with politics.”

The “Queen” actress added: “I told him about the injustice meted out to me and what happened was improper. It was indecent behaviour.”

Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut have been involved in a war of words after the actress compared “Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK)” and said she “feared Mumbai Police more than the movie mafia”. She has been criticising the Maharashtra government on Twitter since she returned to the city from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, soon after civic authorities demolished “unauthorised” portions of her office.

Subsequently, she accused Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of “misusing power”, and declared that her voice wouldn’t be suppressed.

The ruling Shiv Sena government, on the other hand, criticised the Centre’s decision to provide Y-plus security to the actress and alleged there was a conspiracy “to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra” by defaming and damaging Mumbai and weakening its economy.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Raut said, “We’ve stopped talking about the Kangana Ranaut issue. But we’re taking note of everything and every action which precipitates, in this matter. We will understand which political party and which individual, think what, of our great state.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd