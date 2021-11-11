‘Madness or treason?’: Varun Gandhi after Kangana Ranaut says India got ‘real freedom’ in 2014

Reacting to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s comment that India got “real freedom” in 2014, BJP MP Varun Gandhi Thursday said he was wondering if he should call her idea “madness” or “treason”.

Ranaut’s video is viral on social media with several celebrities strongly criticising what the actor has said. In the clip, she is heard saying that what India achieved in 1947 was “alms”. “That was not freedom but ‘bheekh’ (alms), and the freedom came in 2014,” she added.

कभी महात्मा गांधी जी के त्याग और तपस्या का अपमान, कभी उनके हत्यारे का सम्मान, और अब शहीद मंगल पाण्डेय से लेकर रानी लक्ष्मीबाई, भगत सिंह, चंद्रशेखर आज़ाद, नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस और लाखों स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों की कुर्बानियों का तिरस्कार। इस सोच को मैं पागलपन कहूँ या फिर देशद्रोह? pic.twitter.com/Gxb3xXMi2Z — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) November 11, 2021

Gandhi, in a tweet, said: “Sometimes, they insult Mahatma Gandhi’s sacrifice and piety, then they often respect his killer, and now the disdain over sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call such thinking madness or treason?”

While speaking at the event, Kangana said she has no intention of joining politics but she is very aware, and as an artiste and nationalist she will speak about India’s freedom struggle.

Talking about Savarkar and the Congress’s allegation that he was not a patriot, Kangana said, “This is a very large subject. I have studied a lot and did a film on it as well. It is very clear that the British did not take India over by some democratic process, right? It was a forceful occupation of this nation. There were some battles here and there but in 1857, there was a decisive fight for freedom. What followed after that is the most unfortunate part of history. More unfortunate than what happened to Jews also. It was not printed in the media… whether the Jallianwala Bagh massacre or the Bengal famine. They went for Indians because they were able to curb the first fight…they left us literally starved.”

Ranaut recently Savarkar’s cell in the Andaman for her upcoming film and said history has been rewritten by a group of people who have omitted that part.

Hitting out at the Congress party, she added: “Secular is a no man’s land. What the British left behind in the name of Congress was the extension of the British.”