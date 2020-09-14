Kangana Ranaut says she’s leaving Mumbai, calls her PoK analogy ‘bang on’

The Shiv Sena and the actress were engaged in a war of words after the latter recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Actress Kangana Ranaut Monday said that the manner in which she was “terrorized” in the last few days has proven that she was “bang on” in comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Ranuat’s analogy had triggered a week-long spat between her and Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena. She announced today that she will be leaving the city “with a heavy heart”.

In a Tweet post this morning, Ranaut said “With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on.”

Following her comments, Ranaut’s office came under scrutiny for “illegal” alterations by Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In response, Ranaut moved to the Bombay High Court which stayed the demolition, hours after the civic body had started the exercise.

Ranaut’s tiff with Shiv Sena resulted in the actress receiving Y-plus security, that includes the company of 10 armed commandos.

The actress thereafter attacked the state government and said that their protectors declared themselves to be “destroyers” and were working towards dismantling democracy.”But they are wrong to think I’m weak. By threatening and abusing a woman, they are ruining their own image,” she added.

On Sunday, Ranaut met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at Raj Bhavan to apprise him of the “injustice” done to her. “I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me. It will restore the faith of common citizens and particularly daughters in the system,” she Tweeted post the meeting.

