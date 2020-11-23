Kangana Ranaut’s property demolition: Bombay HC to pronounce verdict on Nov 27

Actor Kangana Ranaut. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court will deliver its judgment on actor Kangana Ranaut’s petition against the demolition of her Bandra office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on November 27.

The court had reserved its order in the matter on October 5.

The BMC had demolished a part of Ranaut’s office and bungalow at Pali Hill on September 9. The move came at a time she had been critical of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and was locked in a war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The BMC, however, had maintained that it acted against the building because of the “illegal alterations” made to it.

The demolition was stopped on the same day after Ranaut approached the Bombay High Court.

The BMC, through its counsel Aspi Chinoy and advocate Joel Carlos, had said that Ranaut had been carrying out “substantial alterations” in her Bandra property “contrary to sanctioned plan”, and its action of demolition of these structures was justified and without any “malafide”.

Denying BMC’s claims, Ranaut had alleged that the civic body had abused the ‘process of law’ by initiating demolition work at her office when she was given mere 24 hours to respond to the notice regarding it, and her response was rejected in a hurried manner.

In a rejoinder to court, Ranaut had said: “This conduct of the BMC and its officials clearly demonstrates bias and further displays that the notice issued to me is vitiated by malice and was issued as a counterblast to the statements made by me.”

Ranaut had also demanded Rs 2 crore compensation for the partial demolition of her property. On September 18, the BMC told the court that Ranaut’s claims for compensation were “baseless” and “bogus”.

