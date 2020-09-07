Kangana Ranaut alleges BMC has ‘forcefully taken over’ her Manikarnika films office

According to the BMC officials, there is an illegal extension in Kangana Ranaut's office. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials visited actor Kangana Ranaut’s office at Pali Hill in Bandra West to check alleged illegal construction on Monday afternoon. According to BMC officials, there is an illegal extension in her office, and a team from the Building Proposal department has inspected the premises to check the deviations from approved plans.

However, as of now, there is no clarity on whether BMC has got any complaints about the alleged illegal construction and also if there were any old complaints. The BMC’s Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC), Parag Masurkar said that he was not aware of the action and will get the details soon.

Following the action, Ranaut has tweeted about the BMC team’s visit. “They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything. I have all the papers, BMC permissions. Nothing has been done illegally in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing the entire structure,”, Ranaut said.

ये मुंबई में मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ का ऑफ़िस है, जिसे मैंने पंद्रह साल मेहनत कर के कमाया है, मेरा ज़िंदगी में एक ही सपना था मैं जब भी फ़िल्म निर्माता बनूँ मेरा अपना खुद का ऑफ़िस हो, मगर लगता है ये सपना टूटने का वक़्त आ गया है, आज वहाँ अचानक @mybmc के कुछ लोग आए हैं 🙂 pic.twitter.com/C7zGe8ZyGe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

A source from the BMC said that in 2018, the civic body had given a notice to Ranaut for illegal construction in her house at Bandra West under Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. “The matter is pending in Dindoshi court as the actor had challenged the BMC notice,” said a senior official from BMC.

However, it is not clear whether any previous notice was given to the actor for alleged illegal construction in her office.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday accorded Y+ category security to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut after she expressed threat to her life as she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The development also comes in the wake of spat between Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after the actress compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

