Kandhamal riots probe among two reports ‘missing’, ex-CMO officials summoned in Odisha

The complainant alleged that while several other reports and files forwarded by the home department to the CMO were returned on June 4, 2024 — when the Assembly election results became clear — these two are still missing. (Photo generated using AI)

The Odisha Police have summoned two former senior bureaucrats who served in the chief minister’s office (CMO) under the previous Biju Janata Dal government as part of an investigation into the alleged disappearance of two inquiry commission reports.

Summons have been issued to retired IAS officer Rajesh Verma and former Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer Manoj Mishra as part of the investigation into the alleged disappearance of two reports — one pertaining to the killing of Hindu seer Laxmananda Saraswati in Kandhamal in 2008, and the other on the fire at SUM medical college in 2016.

The two retired bureaucrats have been asked to appear on July 22. They did not respond to calls and texts for a comment.