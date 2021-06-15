Kanagana Ranaut’s plea seeking passport renewal adjourned, her counsel pulled up for ‘vague’ application

A plea by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking renewal of her passport has been adjourned by the Bombay High Court till June 25. (File photo)

A plea by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking renewal of her passport has been adjourned by the Bombay High Court till June 25.

A division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Surendra P Tavade pulled up her counsel for filing a “vague” application and asked him to amend the same and add the Passport Authority of India as party to the case. A request to move forward the hearing was denied by the high court bench.

The plea, filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, stated that Ranaut needs to be in Hungary from June 15 till August 30 for shooting her upcoming film ‘Dhakkad’.

Ranaut submitted her passport for renewal as it was about to expire on September 15, the plea read, but the passport authority has raised an objection to renew/reissue it in view of a sedition case registered against her by Bandra Police.

Last October, the Metropolitan Magistrate’s court at Bandra had ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, who accused Ranaut and her sister Rangolo Chandel of defaming Bollywood film industry by calling it a “hub of nepotism”, and making objectionable comments to sow “division and hatred between Hindu and Muslim communities”.

On the directions of the Magistrate court, the Bandra police station registered an FIR against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition).

The present interim application has been filed in Ranaut’s plea challenging the magistrate court order that initiated filing of the FIR. Earlier this year, the high court had continued interim relief granted to Ranaut and her sister from any coercive action in Bandra sedition case till further orders.

On Tuesday, advocate Rizwan Merchant, representing Sayyed, opposed the interim application and submitted that if the authority has passed any order denying renewal, the same would be appealable under the Passport Act before competent appellate authority and not before the high court.

When the high court inquired if the passport authority had raised the objection in writing, Ranaut’s counsel responded in negative, adding that the same was conveyed orally.

The court then asked Ranaut’s counsel to add the Passport Authority as party to the case and said that it cannot pass any order without hearing the authority. Sidduquee submitted that the same was not done due to “inadvertence” and he be permitted to amend the application during the course of the day, which the high court allowed.

After the bench issued notices to respondents and said that it will hear the plea next on June 25, Sidduquee sought an early date stating that shooting of the film has already started and “huge monetary investments” were made by the production house.

“It is about the production of the film. Her schedule can be arranged accordingly. Your application is vague. If the applicant was vigilant, she would have given all the details to the counsel. June 25 is the earlier date which we can grant you. It is hardly a question of one week,” the high court said.