Kamlesh Tiwari murder: UP Police announce cash prize for information on two accused

The Uttar Pradesh Police Monday announced a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh each for any information that would lead to the arrest of the two accused of killing a former Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari. The police on Sunday had recovered bloodstained kurtas worn by the two alleged assailants and the knife that was used to kill Tiwari from a hotel room in Lucknow.

Tiwari, a former working president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, was murdered by two assailants at his home around noon on October 18. Tiwari had appealed on behalf of the organisation in the Ayodhya case before the Supreme Court.

Police sources in Surat said the alleged killers had been in touch with Tiwari for about a month before the murder. They allegedly used fake names and told Tiwari that they would visit him in UP on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the accused had checked into the room after reaching Lucknow from Gujarat on October 17, and after killing Tiwari, left without informing the hotel staff. Police sealed the room and collected footage from the hotel’s CCTV camera network. Forensic experts collected the bloodstained clothes and a towel from the room and lifted fingerprints. Police said the men seen in the hotel footage were the same as the ones in the footage from near Tiwari’s residence.

Early on Saturday, the Surat Crime Branch had arrested three men in connection with the murder. As per police sources, Tiwari’s 2015 remarks about the Prophet triggered the murder.

Tiwari’s family, meanwhile, has demanded an NIA probe in the murder.