Kamlesh Tiwari murder: UP DGP says three persons detained, rules out terror link

The Uttar Pradesh Police Saturday said three persons have been detained in connection with the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, an ex-Hindu Mahasabha leader. In a press briefing, OP Singh, Director-General (Police), said three persons — Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan and Khurshid Ahmed Pathan — were detained Saturday. Ruling out any terrorist angle in the murder, the police said, “Prima Facie this was a radical killing, these people were radicalised by the speech that he (Kamlesh Tiwari) gave in 2015, but much more can come out when we catch hold of the remaining criminals.”

Two more people were also detained but were released after interrogation. “We are working in collaboration with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), till now no link with any terrorist organisation has been established. We will look into all the details and take action,” Singh said, reported news agency ANI.

Owning up for Tiwari’s murder, the Al-Hind Brigade sent a WhatsApp message blaming Kamlesh for “defaming Islam and Muslims.” The message, which also carried a photograph Tiwari, said, “Kamlesh Tiwari was a nuisance and whosoever points fingers towards Islam and Muslims, will meet same end. Al-Hind Brigade takes responsibility. Get ready to see more. The war has begun.” The authenticity of the claim could not immediately be verified.

Tiwari, former working president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha who had appealed on behalf of the organisation in the Ayodhya case before the Supreme Court, was killed Friday at his Lucknow home. According to CCTV footage, two youths were seen entering his house on Friday noon.

Tiwari’s wife Kiran has lodged an FIR against two clerics of Bijnor mosques, accusing them of murder and criminal conspiracy. She alleged that they were behind the killing. In 2015, after Tiwari’s remark on the Prophet led to protests, the clerics had announced cash rewards for his head. Incidentally, one of them was arrested a year later by Bijnor police on the charge of rape. An SIT has been formed to probe the murder.

A pistol and an empty cartridge, recovered from the spot, are being analysed. After a preliminary check, doctors told police that Tiwari’s throat had been slit. Later, Additional SP (West Lucknow) Vikas Chandra Tripathi said the “postmortem report of Kamlesh Tiwari stated that there is a bullet injury near the neck.”

Tiwari hailed from Sitapur. He contested the 2012 assembly election from central Lucknow on the ticket of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha but was defeated.