Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Nagpur suspect gave passage to killers, says ATS

A day after the Maharashtra ATS arrested a man in connection with the murder of former working president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Kamlesh Tiwari, a local court on Monday handed him over to the UP Police on transit remand.

The accused, Syed Asim Ali, 29, was allegedly involved in planning the murder and giving safe passage to the culprits, according to ATS officers. Tiwari was killed in Lucknow on Friday.

Nagpur ATS chief Anil Lokhande said, “Ali is the national vice-president of an organisation called Sunni Youth Force and was city unit chief of a political front called Minorities Democratic Party. He was produced before a court here on Monday and handed over to UP Police on transit remand.”

While Lokhande refused to give details of Ali’s role in the murder, sources said he was allegedly “constantly in touch” with Tiwari’s killers — from the stage of planning, to their escape. “He even helped them get shelter in Karnataka with his contacts there,” a source said.

The source said: “Ali had distributed sticks to Muslim youths for self-protection against possible incidents of mob lynchings about two months ago. He used to run his own YouTube channel to connect with Muslim youths. In one video, he can be heard talking about incidents of mob lynching by cow vigilantes, calling organisations spearheading them (self-claimed vigilantes) as terrorist outfits and challenged them to ‘touch’ him…”

“Ali’s interrogation has revealed that he played a very important role in the killing. His mobile phone call details and a probe of his various forms of communication have shown he was in touch with other accused in the case,” PTI quoted Maharashtra ATS Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Deshmane as saying.-With ENS Mumbai