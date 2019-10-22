Kamlesh Tiwari murder: ‘Killer duo’ arrested by Gujarat ATS

Four days after Kamlesh Tiwari, the former president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, was murdered at his Lucknow home, two people suspected to be behind his killing were arrested from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The two suspected killers — Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain (26) and Pathan Moinudddin Ahmed (27) — were arrested from Shamlaji, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh confirmed.

Both Hussian and Ahmed are residents of Surat in Gujarat, according to the records of the hotel in Lalbagh area of Lucknow in which they checked in on October 17, and after killing Tiwari, left without informing the hotel staff.

Tiwari, who had appealed on behalf of his organisation in the Ayodhya case before the Supreme Court, was killed at his Lucknow home on Friday. A pistol and an empty cartridge were recovered from the spot.

On Sunday, police had said that a bloodstained knife allegedly used to kill Tiwari had been recovered from a hotel room where the two suspected assailants stayed. Bloodstained kurtas worn by the two were also recovered from the hotel room. Police had said that the two men seen in the hotel CCTV footage were the same as the ones in the footage from near Tiwari’s residence.

A senior police officer involved in the probe had earlier said the suspected killers took a UP Roadways bus from Kaiserbagh area to reach Lakhimpur Kheri district after leaving the Lucknow hotel.

“From there, they hired a taxi for Shahjahanpur district. The CCTV footage showed them walking towards the railway station. Their next location has been found at a hospital in Bareilly where one of them got the dressing done in his injured hand,” the officer said.

On Monday, it came to light that Ashfaq Shaikh had forged a colleague’s Aadhaar card to assume a new identity as Rohit Kumar Solanki for joining Tiwari’s Hindu Samaj Party. He joined the party on June 3 this year and was appointed pracharak of its IT cell in Varachha ward of Surat.

Early on Saturday, the Surat Crime Branch arrested three persons — Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Rashid Ahmed Pathan (22) and Faizan Shaikh (21) — in connection with the murder.