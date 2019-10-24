Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Hubbali man released after probe

A man from Hubbali, who was detained on Tuesday for suspected links to people involved in the murder of former Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari, has been questioned and released by Karnataka police.

It is learnt that Mohammed Jafar Sadiq, 35, was detained on the basis of information provided by UP police about an interaction between Sadiq and one of the suspects arrested in the case. Police in Hubbali and officials of the internal security department of Karnataka police questioned Sadiq and later released him. “It is now up to UP police to take a call on him,’’ police sources said.

According to sources, Sadiq was detained after investigations in the murder case revealed that one of the suspects called him up and sought help in finding a lawyer. Sources said Sadiq knew the suspect, but no links between him and the crime had emerged. A resident of the Old Hubbali area, Sadiq was among 53 Muslims acquitted in 2015 in a case of rioting and violation of curfew filed in the Old Hubbali police station in 2010.