Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Family says conspiracy, demands NIA probe

ALLEGING A conspiracy behind his killing, Kamlesh Tiwari’s family said that he had made repeated requests for his security to be upgraded — the last one was reportedly sent just a few days ago — but no action was taken.

Demanding that the investigation be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Tiwari’s son, Satyam (22), a law student, said: “My father was killed despite having police security. He had been demanding a security upgrade due to threats, but nobody paid attention. A few days ago, he had also sent a representation to the Lucknow district administration and the police in this regard.”

He said that in 2016, the state government had assigned 16 policemen for Tiwari’s security. “Later, at regular intervals, his security was downgraded and the number of policemen reduced. Currently, he had only one police gunner. This gunner, too, was not present when my father was killed yesterday. The gunner’s role should also be probed,” said Satyam.

Police officers have denied this and said the gunner was at Tiwari’s house-cum-office, where he was killed on Friday.

“After the post-mortem, police initially refused to hand over the body. When we protested, police used force, causing injuries to my brother and mother. Later, they agreed to give us the body if we took it to Sitapur. We were forced to take the body to Sitapur at 2 am,” alleged Satyam.

Meanwhile, Tiwari’s mother, Kusum, alleged that a local BJP leader of Sitapur was behind the murder. But Satyam denied this. “There is a dispute over a temple land between a local BJP leader and my father. The matter is still pending in court. My grandmother took his name in anger. I am sure he is not involved in the murder,” he said.

On Saturday, Tiwari’s family members and supporters staged a protest and refused to cremate the body until their demands were met. It was only after Lucknow Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meshram met the family and gave a written assurance that the final rites were carried out in Sitapur.

The administration assured the family that an investigation would be conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) or NIA, headed by an IG-rank officer, and security would be provided to them. The family was also assured that they would get financial assistance, a government job for Satyam, and arms licences.