Kamlesh Tiwari Murder Case: SIT to seek Interpol help to arrest Nepal resident

Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari was killed in Lucknow on October 18 this year. (File) Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari was killed in Lucknow on October 18 this year. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Police is planing to seek help from Interpol to arrest a Nepalese national in connection with the murder of Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow on October 18.

Tanveer, a resident of Nepal, had allegedly given shelter to the alleged assailants, Ashfaq Hussain Zakir Hussain Shaikh and Farid alias Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan when they had crossed the International border after commiting the murder, police said.

According to the SIT, which is investigating the murder, Ashfaq and Moinuddin, both residents of Gujarat, reached Bareilly after killing Tiwari in Lucknow, and with the help of one Naved Raza Siddiqui, they reached Nepal where they stayed at Tanveer’s house located at India-Nepal border between October 19 afternoon and October 20 evening.

Explained Before nod, legal process involved The SIT, which has begun the process of approaching the Interpol will first seek the nod of CBI, which is the nodal agency of Interpol in India, for the arrest of the accused. Police will then have to approach a local court seeking permission for approaching Interpol. The authority letter of Legal Remembrancer (LR) would also be collected before sending the letter to Interpol as per the rules.

The alleged assailants returned to India after coming to know that Nagpur resident, Syed Ali, who had allegedly directed Naved to make arrangement of their hideout, was arrested, said a police officer involved in the investigation. Sources in the SIT said they have come to know that Tanveer hails from Bareilly and moved to Nepal a few years ago.

“We are planning to write a letter to the Interpol seeking their help to arrest Tanveer,” said Investigating Officer Sujeet Dubey. As many as 13 accused, including the two suspect killers, have been arrested so far in the case. Ashfaq and Moinuddin were arrested by Gujarat’s Anti Terrorist Squad on October 22 at Gujrat-Rajasthan border near Shamlaji.

One of the accused. identified as Kaifi Ali Rizvi, is out on bail, while others are still lodged at Lucknow district jail, he added. The SIT, which has completed its probe, is likely to file the chargesheet in the case after receiving the forensic test report related to the evidence collected after the murder. “Investigation is almost complete. We are now waiting for the forensic report required to be filed in the court along with the chargesheet,” said a senior police official involved in the probe.

Gujarat Police claims Rs 2.5 lakh award money

Gujarat Police has written a letter to their UP counterparts seeking claim on reward money announced on the arrest of Ashfaq and Moinuddin. DIG, Anti Terrorist Squad (Gujarat) Himanshu Kumar confirmed that a letter has been sent to the UP Police. After the murder, UP Police had announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on each of their arrest.

