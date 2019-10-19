CM Adityanath calls Kamlesh Tiwari murder act of mischief; SIT to probe case

Calling the murder of former Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari “an act of mischief to create terror”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday a Special Investigation Team had been constituted to investigate the case even though the deceased’s son demanded an NIA probe.

“This is an act of mischief to create terror. In this case, five people have been taken into custody. Of these, three have been taken into custody in Gujarat and two in Uttar Pradesh. A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe it,” PTI quoted Adityanath as saying.

Adityanath further said the accused won’t be spared and they would be dealt with strongly.

“The elements who create an atmosphere of fear and terror in the state will be strongly dealt with, and their plans crushed. This type of incident will not be tolerated, and those involved will not be spared,” Adityanath said.

Want NIA to investigate father’s death: Satyam Tiwari

Meanwhile, the son of Kamlesh Tiwari, who was killed on Friday at his Lucknow home, has demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the case, saying “we don’t trust anyone”.

Satyam Tiwari said his father was killed although he had security guards and questioned the administration over the incident.

“We want the National Investigation Agency to investigate the case, we do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards, how can we possibly trust the administration then?” Satyam Tiwari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A controversial leader, Tiwari founded the Hindu Samaj Party about three years ago. He had been jailed in 2015 over a remark he made about the Prophet that triggered protests and violence. The Lucknow police had also invoked the NSA against him but it was set aside a year later by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three persons from Surat in connection with the murder. Meanwhile, two clerics from Bijnor, Maulana Anwarul Haq and Mufti Naeem, who were named in the FIR, have also been detained for questioning.

On Saturday morning, a protest was held in Tiwari’s native place in Sitapur by family members and others demanding a meeting with Aditynath, security and financial help to the family, arms license to family members, government job to his son and a house in Lucknow under the government scheme.

The family has refused to conduct final rites until their demands are met.

Meanwhile, taking responsibility for Tiwari’s murder, the Al-Hind Brigade sent a WhatsApp message blaming him for “defaming Islam and Muslims.” The message, which also carried a photograph Tiwari, read, “Kamlesh Tiwari was a nuisance and whosoever points fingers towards Islam and Muslims, will meet the same end. Al-Hind Brigade takes responsibility. Get ready to see more. The war has begun.” The authenticity of the claim could not immediately be verified.

A pistol and an empty cartridge recovered from the spot are being analysed. After a preliminary check, doctors told police that Tiwari’s throat had been slit. Later, Additional SP (West Lucknow) Vikas Chandra Tripathi said the “postmortem report of Kamlesh Tiwari stated that there is a bullet injury near the neck.”