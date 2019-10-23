Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Bareilly cleric and Pilibhit youth detained for ‘speaking with accused’

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) have detained a cleric from Bareilly and a youth from Pilibhit for their alleged links with two suspected killers of Kamlesh Tiwari, a leader of a Hindu outfit.

Hours before Gujarat Police announced that they have arrested the suspected killers — Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain and Pathan Moinudddin Ahmed — the cleric was taken into custody. Sources in the police said that Ashfaq and Moinudddin had spoken to him just after the murder of Tiwari.

According to the agencies, the last location of the two suspected killers were traced to Bareilly. A youth from Pilibhit was also picked up two days ago after agencies found that he had spoken with Syed Asim Ali, who was arrested from Nagpur for his alleged role in the murder conspiracy. On Tuesday, Asim Ali was brought to Lucknow from Nagpur by Lucknow police.

The agencies have reportedly questioned around 200 people.

“We have been taking all those persons in custody who provided logistic help to the killers before and after the murder,” said a senior police officer.

Late on Tuesday evening, three persons arrested from Surat in Gujarat in connection with the murder — Rashid Pathan, Faizan Sheikh, and Maulana Mohsin Sheikh — were produced before a court in Lucknow. The court sent them to four days police custody remand.