Kamlesh Tiwari killing: CM Adityanath sanctions Rs 15 lakh to Hindu outfit leader’s wife

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday sanctioned immediate financial help of Rs 15 lakh to wife of Kamlesh Tiwari, former working president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha who was killed at his Lucknow home.

Advertising

Besides the financial assistance, the Chief Minister also sanctioned a house for the kin of the deceased in tehsil Mehmoodabad in Sitapur district, a senior state government official said.

The CM directed officials that those arrested should be tried in fast track court and strict action should be taken against those involved in the conspiracy.

On Tuesday evening, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested two prime suspects, Ashfaq Hussain Jakir Hussain Shaikh (34) and Farid alias Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan (27), near the temple town of Shamlaji on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border.

Advertising

READ | Kamlesh Tiwari killing: Trail littered with clues, prime suspects held

Tiwari, 45, was found dead in a pool of blood at his residence in Naka Hindola area of Lucknow last Friday.

A controversial leader who founded the Hindu Samaj Party three years ago, Tiwari had been arrested in 2015 for a remark he made about the Prophet that triggered protests and violence. The Lucknow Police had also invoked the NSA against him but it was set aside a year later.