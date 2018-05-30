Kamala Mills fire: Supreme Court denies bail to Mojo Bistro co-owner

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and M M Shantanagoudar, however, granted the restaurateur liberty to move a fresh bail petition before a trial court after three months. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and M M Shantanagoudar, however, granted the restaurateur liberty to move a fresh bail petition before a trial court after three months.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Yug Tuli, co-owner of Mumbai’s Mojo Bistro, who was arrested in connection to the December 2017 fire in the restaurant that had claimed 14 lives.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and M M Shantanagoudar, however, granted the restaurateur liberty to move a fresh bail petition before a trial court after three months. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had rejected Tuli’s bail plea, following which he moved the top court.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Tuli, contended that no case of criminal negligence had been made out against the Mojo Bistro co-owner.

Opposing the bail plea, Maharashtra standing counsel Nishant Katneshwar said the accused may try to influence the witnesses if he was released. He submitted there was gross negligence on the part of Tuli and the other accused.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App