Former Punjab BJP president Kamal Sharma passes away

Former Punjab BJP president Kamal Sharma passed away Sunday after a heart attack.

Advertising

A close aid of Sharma told news agency PTI that the 49-year-old leader had a heart attack when he went for a morning walk in Ferozepur. Sharma was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. He had arrhythmia, a condition in which the rhythm of a person’s heartbeat becomes irregular.

He was also the member of the national working committee of the BJP. He had resigned from the post of Punjab BJP chief in 2015 amid a rift betweem party workers. Sharma is survived by his wife and two children.