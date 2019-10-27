Former Punjab BJP president Kamal Sharma passes away

Toggle Menu
Kamal Sharma had arrhythmia, a disease in which the rate or rhythm of a person's heartbeat becomes irregular. 

Former Punjab BJP president Kamal Sharma. (File)

Former Punjab BJP president Kamal Sharma passed away Sunday after a heart attack.

A close aid of Sharma told news agency PTI that the 49-year-old leader had a heart attack when he went for a morning walk in Ferozepur.  Sharma was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. He had arrhythmia, a condition in which the rhythm of a person’s heartbeat becomes irregular.

He was also the member of the national working committee of the BJP. He had resigned from the post of Punjab BJP chief in 2015 amid a rift betweem party workers. Sharma is survived by his wife and two children.

