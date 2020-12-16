Kamal says alliance with Rajinikanth’s outfit possible

Kamal Haasan

Sending out signals that he is open to alliance talks with actor Rajinikanth’s new party for next year’s assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said he will definitely consider such an alliance for his party if both find common ground to work together.

Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, which he announced in 2018, has remained without an ally so far.

When asked about a possible alliance with Rajinikanth, Haasan, who was campaigning in Virudhunagar on Tuesday, said: “Like me, he is also fighting for a change. But he is yet to talk about the ideology of his party in detail. Let him reveal more. We are just a phone call away. If it is feasible to work together, we will definitely consider that without any ego.”

On Sunday, Haasan rolled out his poll campaign from Madurai, announcing that he will realise the dream of former matinee idol and chief minister M G Ramachandran to make the city Tamil Nadu’s second capital.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, who recently said that he will announce his party’s launch date on December 31, is in Hyderabad to complete the shooting for his next movie Annaatthe.

Many in Rajinikanth’s camp were not sure of an alliance with Haasan. “They have a friendship but we need to wait and see if they could face polls together,” said a source close to Rajinikanth. He said even if Rajinikanth considers the option, he would consult with his “well-wishers in New Delhi” and “mentors” such as RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy before taking any decision.

