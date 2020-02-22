Kamal Nath targets Centre: Share details of surgical strikes

When asked whether he meant to say that the surgical strike was fake, Kamal Nath said, “No, our Army and Air Force do not indulge in any fake work. We are proud of both the forces… But share information with the country.” When asked whether he meant to say that the surgical strike was fake, Kamal Nath said, “No, our Army and Air Force do not indulge in any fake work. We are proud of both the forces… But share information with the country.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday continued to target the central government over the surgical strike, seeking evidence and saying that people would feel proud when they get details about the number of terrorists killed or the number of buildings demolished.

“There is nothing, no photos. (It’s only) in the media. The hullabaloo is only in the media,” he said in Chhindwara when asked to clarify his comments in which he appeared to question the surgical strikes in Uri.

When asked whether he meant to say that the surgical strike was fake, Nath said, “No, our Army and Air Force do not indulge in any fake work. We are proud of both the forces… But share information with the country.”

“We are not raising doubts over the surgical strike but just talking is not enough. Tell countrymen where it happened, how it was carried out and what was the result. The countrymen want to know,” he added.

“(Former Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi ji made 90,000 Pakistani troops surrender. This surrender was seen by the people of the entire country and the world,” the former Union minister said.

On Thursday, the Congress leader while lauding former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had questioned the surgical strikes during the Narendra Modi government. “He won’t talk about that (the surrender of Pakistani soldiers) but talk about surgical strikes. Which surgical strike?,’’ he had said.

