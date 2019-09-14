Kamal Nath says Narmada body overlooking MP’s interests

Accusing the Narmada Control Authority (NCA) of overlooking the interests of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday demanded Centre’s intervention to convene a meeting of the authority to resolve the rehabilitation and resettlement(R&R) issues related to the Sardar Sarovar Project.

In a letter to Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, the CM alleged that the NCA was constituted to implement the award given in 1979 by the Narmada Water Disputes Tribunal (NWDT) but the agency has not done its job properly and often failed to work impartially.

Alleging that the decisions by NCA had adverse impact on MP, the CM said that the Gujarat government did not generate power from the riverbed power house in 2018-19 and stored water.

On April 15, 2019, the NCA unilaterally decided not to generate power from the riverbed to allow Gujarat to fill the reservoir during monsoon.

He said requests made in May to review NCA’s decision and in June reminding it of immediate action to avoid legal complications in future were ignored.

The CM also said that in the last two decades, Gujarat has failed to provide the R&R cost as mandated by NWDT which has seriously affected the interests and finances of MP.