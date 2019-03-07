Kamal Nath says govt should disclose facts on Balakot air strike

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said the government should disclose facts on the air strikes in Balakot, Pakistan, including the number of buildings and camps destroyed and the number of casualties.

“I don’t understand what’s keeping the government away from disclosing these facts. When the government talks so much about it (air strikes), it should disclose everything,’’ the CM said while talking to reporters in Bhopal.

Nath said the facts are important as international news agencies are raising questions and creating doubts.

“There were air strikes before, there were incidents before but no one asked for proof,’” he said, responding to questions on the doubts raised by some Opposition leaders in the country.