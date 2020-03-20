Madhya Pradesh govt falls as Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigns

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath hands over his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon. Nath will continue as caretaker chief minister. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath hands over his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon. Nath will continue as caretaker chief minister.

Ending days of political uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday resigned to bring down curtains on the 15-month-old Congress government in the state.

“In my 40 years of public life, I have always followed politics of probity and given priority to democratic values. Whatever has happened in the last two weeks is a new chapter in the devaluation of democratic values,” he said in his resignation letter to Governor Lalji Tandon.

Wishing good luck to his successor, he said he would always extend his cooperation for the development of the state.

Nath had taken the oath of office on December 17, 2018. Before handing over his resignation, he told the reporters at the CM house that he tried to give a new identity to the state. He accused the BJP of trying to destabilise his government from day one. He alleged that the BJP did not like the campaign he launched against the mafia which proliferated during the 15-year rule of the BJP.

“I want character certificate from people, not the BJP,” he said. He said the BJP plotted against his government from the beginning. “Who took the MLAs to Bengaluru?” he asked insinuating that the BJP arranged flights for the rebel MLAs.

Former CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP MLAs to the assembly saying he was there to honour the Supreme Court-mandated trust vote.

The resignation of 22 MLAs, including six ministers, had plunged the Congress-ruled government into crisis last week. With the resignation of 16 more MLAs on Thursday night, the strength of Congress has come down to 92 from 108. The strength of the House has also been reduced to 206.

