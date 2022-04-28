Kamal Nath quits as Congress Legislature Party leader in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday resigned as the Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

According to news agency ANI, the Congress said Dr Govind Singh will take over as the Congress Legislature Party leader of Madhya Pradesh after Nath’s resignation.

Nath served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for about 15 months after winning the state Assembly elections in 2018. However, the Congress government fell in March 2020 after a political turmoil in the state following a slew of resignations by sitting MLAs.

The grand old party has recently changed its leadership in quite a few states including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab where the party lost power to Aam Aadmi Party in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Earlier this month, Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed Amarinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) as the new chief of the party’s Punjab unit, and former Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa as the new legislature party leader.