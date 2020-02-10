People have seen through PM’s trickery: Nath

The CM alleged that more suicides have been committed by farmers under Modi’s rule than any other time, and that maximum joblessness has been reported during the same period. The CM alleged that more suicides have been committed by farmers under Modi’s rule than any other time, and that maximum joblessness has been reported during the same period.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress for making an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots a chief minister, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath hit back on Sunday saying the PM was trying to divert attention from issues such as unemployment and farmer suicides.

“Mooh chalane mein aur desh chalane mein bohot antar hota hai (there is a lot of difference between running your mouth and running the country),’’ the senior Congress leader said, adding that people had seen through the PM’s “kalakari (trickery)”.

The Prime Minister had not named Nath in his speech. The latter however, did not hold back his attack while speaking at a Sant Ravidas Jayanti programme organised in Sagar.

“Sometimes you (PM Modi) talk of nationalism and sometimes about Pakistan; but not real challenges,” Nath said reminding the Prime Minister that he had promised two crore jobs to youngsters in the country.

The CM alleged that more suicides have been committed by farmers under Modi’s rule than any other time, and that maximum joblessness has been reported during the same period.

He also took on the issue of the contentious new citizenship law. “Is the country at war? Are refugees coming to India?,” he asked. He also questioned the need to bring in the law by making Parliament work late in the night.

The CM also trained his guns on the 15-year-rule of the BJP in the state under Shivraj Singh Chouhan, claiming that he had inherited empty coffers.

Targeting Chouhan, Nath said the BJP leader was known for making empty announcements. He claimed more industries had closed down during the BJP’s rule than the number of new units that came up during the 15-year period.

The Opposition BJP slammed reacted to Nath’s remarks saying he had insulted the Prime Minister. Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said Nath did not care about Dalits. Citing the recent killing of a Dalit who was in a dispute with his neighbours, Bhargav said Nath neither spoke about welfare of SCs and STs nor visited the victim’s house.

