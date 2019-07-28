Kamal Nath nephew seeks, granted interim relief from arrest

Days after two BJP MLAs in Madhya Pradesh appeared at a press conference with Chief Minister Kamal Nath and announced their support for the Congress-led government in the state, Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri on Saturday sought anticipatory bail from a court on the ground that he feared arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Judge Inderjeet Singh granted Puri interim relief from arrest until Monday in connection with a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. The court will next hear the matter on Monday.

The developments come a day after Puri, chairman of Hindustan Power Projects Pvt Ltd, allegedly slipped away when he was summoned for questioning by the ED.

According to sources, the ED had on Friday called Sana Sathish Babu, prime witness in the corruption case against Rakesh Asthana, for questioning in the Moin Qureshi case. Puri had also been called for questioning the same day in connection with the AgustaWestland case.

A source in the agency said, “Sana had arrived before him and was being questioned. Puri was asked to wait for some time. When he learnt that Sana was going to be arrested, he probably got scared and felt that he would be arrested too. He then sought permission to go to the washroom and then left…”

Puri is being probed by the ED for his alleged links with AgustaWestland case accused Saxena. ED sources said they have found some financial trail leading up to Puri. The agency has questioned him in the past as well.

Sources said Puri will be called for questioning again since he missed his session Friday.

Puri is son of Nita and Deepak Puri, CMD of optical storage media firm Moser Baer – Nita is MP CM Nath’s sister.

The Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland choppers deal was scrapped by India over allegations of corruption and kickbacks being paid in the deal.

In his anticipatory bail plea, Puri submitted that he is cooperating in the probe, and there is no need of his arrest.

While seeking relief for Puri, senior advocate A M Singhvi told the court that his client was not running away, PTI reported.

Singhvi told the court: “You (ED) can take my (Puri’s) passport. No evidence of obstruction of evidence. I (Puri) am appearing before the ED as and when called for. I appeared 22 times and suddenly you want to arrest me. I am a law-abiding citizen. While I was there yesterday, I got to know they have reached my home and harassing my family members.”

Puri also alleged political vendetta in the case. “Two BJP lawmakers joined the Congress in Madhya Pradesh a few days ago, and suddenly you (ED) want to arrest the Madhya Pradesh CM’s nephew. This shows clear political vendetta,” he stated.

The ED sought time to argue on the matter and opposed the interim protection from arrest.

(With PTI inputs)