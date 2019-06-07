Kamal Nath meets PM with son, raises state issues

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was accompanied by his son Nakul, newly-elected Congress MP from Chhindwara. The Chief Minister, his government said, discussed issues pertaining to his state.

The meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence lasted about half-an-hour during which Nath wished Modi for assuming office for the second term, the Madhya Pradesh government said in a statement. Nath became the first Congress chief minister to call on the Prime Minister since he was sworn in last week.

None of the Congress chief ministers, including Nath, had attended the swearing-in of the Modi government. The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls.

Nath’s meeting with Modi assumes political significance given the perception that the BJP’s massive victory could have huge implications for the stability of his government. The BJP has already turned the heat on the Congress with Leader of the Opposition Gopal Bhargava writing to Governor Anandiben Patel, asking her to direct the Chief Minister to call a special session to discuss important issues, including shortage of drinking water and the deteriorating law and order situation.

The Congress has a thin majority in Madhya Pradesh. The party has 114 of the 230 Assembly seats and had formed the government with the support of four Independent legislators, two BSP and one SP MLA. The BJP, on the other hand, has 109 members, including MLA Gumansingh Damor, who won the Lok Sabha polls from Ratlam-Jhabua constituency.

According to the Madhya Pradesh government, during his meeting with the Prime Minister, Nath discussed various issues pending with the central government for approval and release of funds to the state government. He urged the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter and get the pending issues cleared and fund released at the earliest, it said.

Modi assured Nath that he will instruct the ministries concerned to clear various pending issues and disburse the funds as early as possible, the state government’s statement said.