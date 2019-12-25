CM Kamal Nath refuses to implement CAA in Madhya Pradesh

“The question is not how it will be used but how it will be misused,” Nath said. (PTI Photo) “The question is not how it will be used but how it will be misused,” Nath said. (PTI Photo)

Denouncing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath Wednesday said the new law was against the society, Constitution and religion and announced it would not be implemented in the state as long as Congress remained in power.

“Any law that is anti-people, anti-constitution, anti-society, anti-religion will not be implemented in Madhya Pradesh till Congress is in power,” said Nath after leading a march against the CAA in Bhopal. Follow CAA-NRC protests Live Updates

The senior Congress leader cleared his stand on the legislation. Last week, he called the legislation a move to divert attention from the real issues and said he would follow the Congress high command when it comes to implementing it.

“Do Modi ji and Amit Shah ji think we are illiterate? We have read the legislation. We understand their niyat (intention). The question is not what is written but what is unwritten. The question is not how it will be used but how it will be misused,” Nath retorted when asked about PM’s comment that opposition chief ministers were not informed.

Nath said his party also wanted to implement the National Population Register (NPR), however, without the NRC’s association with it.

“Wo jo NPR le aaye, wo toh hum bhi chahte the, par uske sath koi NRC nahi juda tha. Jo ye jodkar la rahe hai ye inki niyat sabit karti hai! (We also wanted the NPR that they have brought, but there was no NRC associated with it. They are bringing it together, which has made their intentions clear),” PTI quoted Nath as saying after participating in the march.

The Union Cabinet Tuesday decided that the NPR will be updated along with the house-listing phase of Census 2021 from April to September 2020 in all the states/union territories, except Assam. According to the sources, the Union Cabinet has approved a proposal of the Home Ministry to spend Rs 8,754 crore for the Census 2021 and Rs 3,941 crore for updating the NPR.

At the outset of the protest march, the CM told the crowd he would fight against the amended Citizenship Act till the end as it was “against the basic structure of the country”.

“The identity of India is through its Constitution, which connects various cultures and ensures the unity of the country,” he said.

Besides Nath, chief ministers of Chhattisgarh, Punjab and West Bengal have also announced that they will not implement the new citizenship law.

