MP govt carves out 3 new districts to woo legislators

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (File photo) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (File photo)

Given that every vote would be crucial in a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, the Kamal Nath government is continuing its efforts to win over legislators, including one belonging to the BJP, by giving in-principle approval to create three new districts on Wednesday.

Maihar, Chachauda and Nagda will be carved out of Satna, Guna and Ujjain districts. While Maihar is represented by BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi, Chachauda and Nagda are represented by Congress legislators Laxman Singh and Dilp Singh Gurjar, respectively.

Tripathi, who has met Chief Minister Kamal Nath four times since the political upheaval began early this month, was the only BJP MLA missing when the Opposition party paraded its members before Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday. Tripathi did not respond to calls for comment.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s younger brother, Laxman Singh, has been very vocal about Chachauda being made a new district. In October, he sat on dharna outside his elder brother’s house in Bhopal, an agitation many thought was staged to preempt an announcement that was going to be made anyway. However, over last few months, Laxman Singh, who was once elected on BJP ticket to Lok Sabha, had given mixed signals, embarrassing his party.

On Tuesday, he caused a flutter by changing his Twitter profile and dropping Congress from it. A day later, the name of the party was back on his profile, followed by a tweet thanking the CM for the new district and congratulating the people of the constituency. Congress MLA from Nagod Dilip Singh Gurjar had been demanding a separate district for more than a decade.

