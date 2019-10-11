Send cows to shelters, be counted among gau bhakts: Digvijaya to Kamal Nath

Advising Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to send stray cows along the highways to a cow sanctuary or gaushalas, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said, “if you could do so immediately you will be counted among true gau bhakts”.

Taking to Twitter, the former MP chief minister referred to a photograph of cows along the Bhopal-Indore highway and raised the issue of accidents and asked “where are the gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes) who love the gau mata (cow as mother)”.

“The MP government should immediately remove the stray cows and send them to a cow sanctuary or gaushalas. Kamal Nath ji, if could do so immediately, you will be counted among the true gau bhaktas and the so-called BJP leaders will also get some guidance,” said the party veteran, who occasionally advises the Congress government on a few issues.

Incidentally, forest minister Umang Singhar had accused Singh of running the government by proxy, thereby bringing the differences within the party to the fore. Singhar’s attack had come after Singh, in a letter to ministers, sought a status on the projects he had recommended.