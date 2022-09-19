Whoever wants to join BJP can go: Congress leader Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday said that whoever wants to quit the party and join the BJP is free to go as his party will not stop anyone.

“Whoever wants to join BJP can go. We don’t want to stop anyone. If they (Congress leaders) want to go and see their future with BJP, I would lend them my motor (car) to go and join BJP. Congress would not stop anyone from quitting,” said the former chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, Nath asked, “just because someone leaves Congress, do you think the party is over?” He added, “People do what they do out of their own intent, no one does anything out of pressure.”

Last week, eight Congress MLAs in Goa joined the BJP. Over the last few months, many prominent leaders have left Congress, including veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently announced plans to form his own party.