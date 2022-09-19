scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Whoever wants to join BJP can go: Congress leader Kamal Nath

"Just because someone leaves Congress, do you think the party is over?" said the former Madhya Pradesh CM.

kamal nathFormer Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath said, "Just because someone leaves Congress, do you think the party is over?" (Express file photo by Anil Sharma)

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday said that whoever wants to quit the party and join the BJP is free to go as his party will not stop anyone.

“Whoever wants to join BJP can go. We don’t want to stop anyone. If they (Congress leaders) want to go and see their future with BJP, I would lend them my motor (car) to go and join BJP. Congress would not stop anyone from quitting,” said the former chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, Nath asked, “just because someone leaves Congress, do you think the party is over?” He added, “People do what they do out of their own intent, no one does anything out of pressure.”

Last week, eight Congress MLAs in Goa joined the BJP. Over the last few months, many prominent leaders have left Congress, including veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently announced plans to form his own party.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 10:43:50 am
