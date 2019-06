Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The Prime Minister’s Office posted a photograph of the two on its Twitter handle.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Kamal Nath called on PM @narendramodi. @OfficeOfKNath pic.twitter.com/CvCBP0DFuE — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 6, 2019

The senior Congress leader, Nath was sworn in as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in December 2018.