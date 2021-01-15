scorecardresearch
Friday, January 15, 2021
Former union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

Morarka was a Union Minister in the Chandra Shekhar government in 1990-91 and a former Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan from JD(S) between 1988 and 1994.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 15, 2021 9:51:04 pm
Former Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Morarka. (Twitter/drrksofficial)

Former union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Morarka passed away on Friday. He was 74.

