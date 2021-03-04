scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Latest news

Kamal Haasan’s poll promises: 50% jobs to women in uniformed services, support for single mothers

The actor-turned-politician had last month said that being a homemakers should be paid adequately as it was a “big job”.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
March 4, 2021 3:43:40 am
kamal haasan coronavirusKamal Haasan

Stressing on the welfare of women and youths, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Wednesday released the party’s agenda ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls.

The actor-turned-politician had last month said that being a homemakers should be paid adequately as it was a “big job”.

The party promised that if elected to power, it will assure 50% representation in uniformed services for women, open hostels in districts for free emergency overnight stay for women in distress, a system of government procurement and distribution of products such as sanitary napkins via ration shops in urban and rural areas, women’s banks in districts, provide skill building, employment and socio-economic support to single mothers, and free reproductive health check-ups for women every six months. The party also promised 50 lakh new job opportunities in five years.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 03: Latest News

Advertisement