Kamal Haasan’s poll promises: 50% jobs to women in uniformed services, support for single mothers

Stressing on the welfare of women and youths, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Wednesday released the party’s agenda ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls.

The actor-turned-politician had last month said that being a homemakers should be paid adequately as it was a “big job”.

The party promised that if elected to power, it will assure 50% representation in uniformed services for women, open hostels in districts for free emergency overnight stay for women in distress, a system of government procurement and distribution of products such as sanitary napkins via ration shops in urban and rural areas, women’s banks in districts, provide skill building, employment and socio-economic support to single mothers, and free reproductive health check-ups for women every six months. The party also promised 50 lakh new job opportunities in five years.