Kamal Haasan’s party calls for minister to resign over ‘cut tongue’ remark

A day after Tamil Nadu Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji called for Kamal Haasan’s “tongue to be cut off” over his remarks on Hindu terror, the actor-turned-politician’s party, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), on Tuesday called for his resignation.

Advertising

Meanwhile, police in Tamil Nadu have filed an FIR against Haasan under Sections 153A and 295A of the IPC, which deal with ‘outraging religious feelings’ and ‘promoting enmity between different groups’, respectively, officials said.

Addressing a campaign rally on Sunday, Haasan had said that the first terrorist of independent India was a Hindu, referring to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse. He had made the statement while campaigning at a minority dominant area in Aravakkurichi, an Assembly constituency facing a bypoll on May 19.

On Monday, Bhalaji said Haasan’s tongue should be “cut off” for his “venomous statement”.

Advertising

READ | India’s first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse: Kamal Haasan

The next day, the MNM issued a statement, saying that Bhalaji’s remarks showed that he lacked “political ethics and personal dignity” and demanded the expulsion of the AIADMK leader from the state cabinet.

Bhalaji, however, ridiculed MNM’s demand and said his remark was made as an “advice” for Haasan in order to inform him about the public anger his comments had led to. He also said he would withdraw his remarks if Haasan expressed regret for his original statement.

For his statement, Haasan first faced the wrath of the BJP, which moved the Election Commission seeking a five-day ban on Haasan over his remark.

Meanwhile, police sources said that Hindu outfits have registered many cases against Haasan over the past two days, and security has been tightened for Haasan’s party office and residence in Chennai.