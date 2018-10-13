Kamal Haasan: Will join hands with Congress if they break alliance with DMK

Kamal Haasan, who floated Makkal Needhi Maiyyam this February, has been a constant critique of both state and central government. Kamal Haasan, who floated Makkal Needhi Maiyyam this February, has been a constant critique of both state and central government.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is ready to join hands with Congress if they cut their alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Kamal Haasan, who floated Makkal Needhi Maiyyam this February, has been a constant critique of both state and central government. In an interview to Thanthi TV on Friday, he said: “If DMK-Congress alliance breaks, I would be ready to join hands with Congress in the 2019 elections. I need to have a word with Congress to make sure our alliance would benefit the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Kamal’s reverence towards Congress hasn’t come as a surprise. Earlier this June, he met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to discuss the political situation in Tamil Nadu. “We discussed politics, but not the way you think,” Kamal said to reporters after the meeting.

This was the first time Kamal spoke out against the DMK publicly. Earlier this year, Kamal was snubbed by DMK and allies when they decided not to attend the all-party meeting proposed by him on the Cauvery issue.

“MNM aims to fight corruption. I won’t join hands with any party which is tainted,” added Kamal. He said, “Both DMK and AIADMK have been corrupt. We will work hard to dethrone both these parties from Tamil Nadu.”

Kamal hints at return to acting

Kamal Haasan had announced earlier this year that he would stop acting and plunge into politics for the welfare of Tamil Nadu. However, in the interview, Kamal revealed he was working on the sequel to Thevar Magan, this 1992 blockbuster with a strong caste-based story.

